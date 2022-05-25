A ‘Paint Your Pet’ fundraiser to benefit the June 4 parade held at Catamount Arts. Fantastic turnout and a fun and rewarding way to spend an afternoon! Budding artists, families of artists spanning generations and artists picking up their brushes for the first time in years, came out for the opportunity to paint a portrait of the animals that mean so much to them. Bunnies, cows, dogs and cats … all extraordinary works of art! Artwork will be displayed at the Pet Parade and one lucky artist will win a photo shoot with their pet. Paint your pet was led by art educator Melissa Taylor and local artist Rick Hunt. Rick Hunt will be in residence at the parade creating a spontaneous mural of the parade. The mural will be our gift to the town in honor of the 73rd anniversary of the parade. (Courtesy Photos)
Main Street residents came out to hang decorations in the trees along the parade route. Parade watchers can now enjoy the animals as they walk by from a shady spot beneath the trees decorated with whimsical butterflies, and flowers. (Courtesy Photo)
Main Street residents came out to hang decorations in the trees along the parade route. Parade watchers can now enjoy the animals as they walk by from a shady spot beneath the trees decorated with whimsical butterflies, and flowers. (Courtesy Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY - This past weekend, volunteers working on the 73rd anniversary of the St. Johnsbury Pet Parade 2022 decorated Main Street to help build the excitement about the return of the beloved event, said Anita Roth, chair of the StJ Pet Parade 2022.
Supporters of the event also got together to paint portraits of their favorite animals, said Roth.
She noted, “Also, this year the parade theme is ‘Our Pets, Our Heroes’. We have three honest-to-goodness extraordinary local pet heroes we will be honoring on the day of the parade. Their stories are compelling and worthy of sharing far and wide. I am happy to give you their contact details.”
“Amazing to think it’s been happening for 73 years and all the joy it’s brought to our community,” said Roth.
The annual event, which started in the 1950s, was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.
But it has been re-organized by a collection of community members who plan to have pets and other animals rolling through the streets once again on Saturday, June 4.
