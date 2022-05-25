ST. JOHNSBURY - This past weekend, volunteers working on the 73rd anniversary of the St. Johnsbury Pet Parade 2022 decorated Main Street to help build the excitement about the return of the beloved event, said Anita Roth, chair of the StJ Pet Parade 2022.

Supporters of the event also got together to paint portraits of their favorite animals, said Roth.

She noted, “Also, this year the parade theme is ‘Our Pets, Our Heroes’. We have three honest-to-goodness extraordinary local pet heroes we will be honoring on the day of the parade. Their stories are compelling and worthy of sharing far and wide. I am happy to give you their contact details.”

“Amazing to think it’s been happening for 73 years and all the joy it’s brought to our community,” said Roth.

The annual event, which started in the 1950s, was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

But it has been re-organized by a collection of community members who plan to have pets and other animals rolling through the streets once again on Saturday, June 4.

The Pet Parade Committee wants to not only bring the parade back to the streets but also want to make it bigger and better than ever.

Pet participation in this year’s parade requires pre-registration through the Pet Parade website at www.stjpetparade.com or in-person during some pre-registration outreach activities.

“Every pet has to be registered so we know how we can accommodate them,” said Roth. “Cats and dogs are pretty easy. A cow takes a little bit of planning.”

The committee will be setting up at Whites Market to do pre-registration in person and let people know what’s happening with support from the Kingdom Animal Shelter, she said earlier.

Participants can also register to enter their pet in some Pet Parade contests but they can also register to just walk in the parade.

A video clip of the 1954 St. Johnsbury Pet Parade is available on the Pet Parade website at stjpetparade.com.

