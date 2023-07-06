St. J Plans End Of The Line Celebration For Governor’s LVRT Ride

Gov. Phil Scott speaks with local people outside Fairbanks Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2022, prior to his announcement of a new $40 million grant program. Construction related to the museum's new science annex served as the backdrop for the announcement. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — At the end of Gov. Phil Scott’s 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail bike ride on July 15 will be a celebration.
Just how energetic a celebrant the governor will be after nearly 12 hours on a bike remains to be seen, but the town as the terminus of the trail ride plans to commemorate the occasion of the trail’s grand opening with a downtown event.
Discover St. Johnsbury, the town of St. Johnsbury, and members of the NEK+ LVRT Regional Trail Council are throwing a party to welcome the governor as he finishes his ride.
The event is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, July 15 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Depot Square Park and the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
Enjoy free cake from Boule Bakery; live music by local bluegrass and folk duo Bob & Sarah Amos, produced by Catamount Arts; and free lemonade, as well as seasonal cocktails and local beer & wine available for purchase, from St. Johnsbury Distillery. There will also be a food truck onsite, as well as a smoothie-making bike.
Members of the public are also invited to join the governor for any or all of the cross-state bike ride leading up to the St. Johnsbury celebration.
There will be a kickoff celebration in Swanton between 7 and 7:45 a.m. on July 15 at 100 Robin Hood Road. The ride will commence with water stops at various points. There will be a mid-way celebration in Oxbow Park at 257 Portland St. in Morrisville between 1 and 2 p.m. This stop will include a community gathering with food, vendors, music, and remarks from Gov. Scott, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, and LVRT stakeholders.
The riders will reach the first Northeast Kingdom town on the trail, Hardwick, about 3:30 p.m.
Recently completed, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) is now the longest rail trail in New England. The trail connects 18 towns from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. The LVRT is a four-season, multi-purpose recreation and transportation corridor for walking, hiking, cycling, horseback riding, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, dogsledding, and snowmobiling.
