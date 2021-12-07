This story will be updated.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police arrested a man Tuesday for keying hoods and smashing windshields on at least 20 vehicles Monday night.
Micael Bizuneh, 33, is facing charges of vandalism and unlawful mischief. Lt. Mark Bickford said Bizuneh was staying at the Fairbanks Inn, having been relocated here from Berlin, Vt. A couple of the damaged vehicles were parked in the Fairbanks lot.
Police began hearing reports of vandalism to vehicles early evening on Monday. The first reports were of windshields smashed on cars parked on Main Street.
Lt. Bickford said calls from people victimized by the vandalism were received by the police department throughout the day. Of the 14 vehicles police were aware of by early Tuesday afternoon, the lieutenant said probably nine of them were “keyed” and the others had smashed windshields. He said when Bizuneh was taken into custody a small triangle-shaped stone was found in his pocket. It’s the object Bizuneh is suspected of using to key the vehicles.
The vehicles targeted by the alleged vandal were parked at Maplefields, the Fairbanks Inn, at St. Johnsbury Academy, along Main Street, North Avenue and Hastings Street.
Damage to each vehicle is estimated at $1,000.
After processing Bizuneh, police took him to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to be mentally evaluated. Lt. Bickford said there appears to be some mental issue.
“He is convinced that the FBI is behind this (vandalism) and that they’re forcing him to do this,” said Lt. Bickford.
He said police hope that there would be a mental health setting Bizuneh could reside in for evaluation in treatment. Otherwise, Lt. Bickford said, police will be looking to have him lodged in jail. He shouldn’t be released back into the community at this point, said the lieutenant.
Bizuneh will be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court. When the hearing would take place was not known Tuesday afternoon as police awaited the mental health lodging determination.
Bizuneh does have a criminal history in the area.
On Sept. 4, 2019, he reportedly punched a female correctional officer in the face at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
The case was transferred to Washington County where he faced multiple charges in that county. He had been ordered to live in Barre under curfew conditions after an initial order to stay at the St. Johnsbury warming shelter.
Following his transfer to Washington County, a mental health evaluation determined him mentally incompetent to face criminal prosecution and all charges were dismissed. That order was given in March and Bizuneh was committed to the Commissioner Of Mental Health for inpatient treatment for a maximum of 90 days. He was directed to be released once conditions of his hospitalization were reached.
Upon release, several conditions were imposed. Among them, Bizuneh was ordered to not engage in behavior that poses a threat or danger to himself or others.
