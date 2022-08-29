St. J Police Bust Wanted NYC Man On Washington Avenue
Michael M. Paupaw

St. Johnsbury Police tracked down a New York City man who has been wanted on heroin and cocaine trafficking charges in Windsor County since 2019.

And more charges were filed against Michael M. Paupaw after he was searched at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

