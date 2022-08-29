St. J Police Bust Wanted NYC Man On Washington Avenue

St. Johnsbury Police tracked down a New York City man who has been wanted on heroin and cocaine trafficking charges in Windsor County since 2019.
And more charges were filed against Michael M. Paupaw after he was searched at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Paupaw, 24, of Queens, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to the Windsor County charges and new Caledonia charges of felony cocaine possession and a misdemeanor charge of transportation of drugs into a detention center.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Justin P. Jiron set bail at $10,000 on all the charges after an argument by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
“Mr. Paupaw failed to appear at an arraignment in Windsor County in August of 2019,” said State’s Attorney Zaleski. “He’s been on arrest warrant status since that time which definitely speaks to his risk of flight. He’s charged with two serious felonies in Windsor county - both of which hold a max of 30 years.”
Officers Steven Hartwell and Robert Gerrish arrested Paupaw on the Windsor County warrant at 6:12 p.m. Saturday at 35 Washington Ave, Apt. #2, in St. Johnsbury.
The new Caledonia County charges were filed after Paupaw was taken from Washington Avenue to the St. Johnsbury jail.
“When CO II (Corrections) Officer Jerry Hendry conducted a strip search of Paupaw, a plastic bag containing a white rock type substance fell on to the floor from the area of his testicles,” wrote Ofc. Hartwell in his report. “COII Hendry asked Paupaw what else was between his legs, he stated it was a “gram of crack” and “I got 200 dollars in my sock.”
Police said the substance field tested positive for cocaine.
Paupaw faces a possible sentence of up to 11 years in prison and over $250,000 in fines.
