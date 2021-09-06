ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Police Department is checking the credibility of a report from Saturday night, Sept. 4 involving the possible abduction of a female at gunpoint at St. Johnsbury Academy.
The credibility of the allegations reported are yet to be determined, St. Johnsbury police said, as the alleged victim had refused to speak with Law Enforcement as of Monday, Sept. 6.
At approximately 10 p.m., Sept. 4, St. Johnsbury police received a third-party report of a possible abduction of a female at gunpoint from an unknown town or area to which the alleged victim stated she was at St. Johnsbury Academy located at 1000 Main St. The third-party stated he received this information from the alleged victim through messages.
Identification of the alleged victim, along with any descriptive information was very limited, police said. Police made contact with staff members of the school and the students were locked down for the duration of the investigation.
Police searched the grounds of the Academy and nothing was discovered to support the report. After some time into the investigation, police received knowledge from the third party that the alleged victim was safe and in Woodsville, N.H. Police then notified Academy staff members that the female was located and there was no longer a threat.
Subjects in this case were not students, nor affiliated with the school. Details of this case are still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.