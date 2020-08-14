The St Johnsbury Police Department and Fire Department both received large donations of COVID-19 protective equipment from the Ocean State Job Lot store on Memorial Drive in St Johnsbury Friday.

Each department received donations of 1600 KN95 masks, 3000 surgical masks, 20 gallons of hand sanitizer, 10 face shields and 15 infrared non-contact thermometers.

