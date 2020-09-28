St. J Police Investigate Missing Manhole And Storm Drain Covers

Open storm water catch basins on Concord Ave in St. Johnsbury Friday after the metal grates were stolen. (Courtesy Photos)

Eight storm-drain and manhole covers have been stolen from the streets of St. Johnsbury this week.

St. Johnsbury Police say the covers were discovered missing from various locations around town since September 19th.

