A surveillance camera inside Union Bank in St. Johnsbury records William Garrett, 37, of St. Johnsbury, leaving the bank on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He is accused of robbing the bank. Police are asking for the public's help in capturing him. Call 802-748-2314 if you see him. (Contributed Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are looking for a local man who robbed the Union Bank branch on Railroad Street on Friday afternoon.
The search for William Garrett, 37, of St. Johnsbury is underway. He is accused of showing a bank employee a threatening note demanding cash.
Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary said the suspect did not show bank staff a weapon, but the note implied he was armed and people would get hurt if he didn’t get the money.
The man left the bank with an amount of money that police did not disclose; Sgt. Cleary said that detail couldn’t be shared until they have an arrest.
Police were alerted to the robbery just before 2:30 p.m. Sgt. Cleary went to the bank while Cpl. George Johnson and Lt. Mark Bickford immediately began to search the suspect based upon witness information about the direction he went and what he was wearing.
The search proved unsuccessful. Garrett’s residence is on Caledonia Street.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Sgt. Cleary said people should use caution if he is spotted and asked that they call the police department at 802-748-2314.
Garrett has had multiple interactions with law enforcement. His most recent encounter was on Jan. 8, when he was cited for failure to be at the residence noted on the sex offender registry.
Before that, he was cited by St. Johnsbury Police on Dec. 20 for violating conditions of release. He is supposed to be at Caledonia Superior Court this Monday for the arraignment on that charge.
On Dec. 16, Garrett was reportedly found with baggies of fentanyl stamped with a Willy Wonka symbol.
Cpl. Johnson had found him intoxicated and in violation of court orders while walking along Caledonia Street. While taking him into custody a search of Garrett revealed 23 small baggies of fentanyl, according to the police report.
“These baggies were marked with the Wonka symbol stamp from Charlie and the Chocolate factory and contained a bright purple powder similar to that found in the pixie stick candies,” Cpl Johnson stated.
This powder field tested positive as fentanyl, according to the report.
He was charged in that instance with fentanyl trafficking and violating conditions of release.
A year ago he was charged with aggravated domestic assault. In that case, police say Garrett used a knife to cut a 5-6 inch laceration on a woman’s abdomen and also threatened and chased a witness identified as Kevin Densmore, 24, with the knife just after 1 a.m. Feb. 4, 2022, in a dispute over money.
