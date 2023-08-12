LYNDON — A local man familiar to police was last seen by authorities exiting a car and running into the woods off Diamond Hill Road on Saturday afternoon after leading the captain of the St. Johnsbury Department on a high speed chase on a route that took them past Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
St. Johnsbury Police identified the suspect of the pursuit as Christopher Degreenia, 33. Capt. Jason Gray said Degreenia refused to stop in a police pursuit that began on Railroad Street near the Family Dollar store. Capt. Gray had been alerted by Lt. Mark Bickford to be on the lookout for a Hyundai Elantra with Degreenia as the suspected driver. Lt. Bickford had seen Degreenia on the River Road and knew Degreenia was supposed to be abiding by previously-imposed conditions of release, including a 24-hour curfew.
According to Lt. Bickford, Degreenia took off in the Elantra in an effort to get away from him. He lost sight of the car and communicated by radio the vehicle details.
Capt. Gray said he watched the car cross through parking and gas pump area of Champlain Farms from Portland Street onto Railroad Street.
The pursuit that followed took Capt. Gray onto Mill Street, Concord Avenue, Pleasant Street and Breezy Hill Road. Degreenia then reportedly turned onto Hospital Drive leading Capt. Gray past NVRH through the intersection with Memorial Drive and continuing uphill toward Interstate 91.
Degreenia continued past the interstate ramps and turned onto Sylvain Road leading Capt. Gray through a series of gravel roads that took them into Lyndon where the pursuit came to end in the middle of Diamond Hill Road near the intersection with Libby Road. It was reported that Degreenia only stopped because the car ran out of gas.
Capt. Gray said he stayed tight with the fleeing Elantra that at times was traveling at high speeds, passing other vehicles. At one point the steel frame bumper guard on the front of the cruiser struck the back bumper of the Elantra. Damage was evident on the Elantra’s bumper. There was no apparent damage to the cruiser other than a small crack in the windshield caused by a rock that flew up from the road by the fleeing car’s wheel.
“I was so close,” he said. “I was trying to show him that he was not going to get away.”
Radio communications between Capt. Gray and the dispatcher trying to direct Lt. Bickford and state police troopers into a position to help presented a challenge. The captain’s distance from the village seemed to impact the strength of his radio transmission and the changing roads and an uncertainty of where they lead hindered Capt. Gray’s ability to direct the other police responders.
At one point during the chase, he radioed that it would probably take a spike strip to bring the car to a stop, but officers were left wondering where to go to deploy the strip.
When the car finally stopped, Degreenia jumped out of the driver’s seat and ran into the woods. The vehicle then rolled into the front of Capt. Gray’s cruiser.
Inside the vehicle and making no attempt to flee were Christopher Briggs and a female that police did not identify. “She was just a victim of the circumstance,” said Lt. Bickford.
Lt. Bickford took she and Briggs back to the village. Briggs was taken to the police department where he was processed on an arrest warrant that had been previously ordered because Briggs reportedly failed to make a court appearance. He was cited and released. He is set for arraignment on Monday.
When Degreenia reportedly ran into the woods, Capt. Gray called for a K9 unit to help with tracking Degreenia. Other troopers arrived, including Jason Schlesinger. An additional four troopers responded and began patrolling the roads surrounding the area where Degreenia went into the woods. Calls for the K9 were unsuccessful as there was no local unit available.
At one point Capt. Gray walked down into the woods in the direction where Degreenia ran but saw no sign of him.
The captain said police have had too many dealings with Degreenia.
“He needs to be in jail,” said Capt. Gray. “He doesn’t need to be on more conditions. He needs to be in jail. We’ve dealt with him enough. So he shouldn’t be out.”
The car was taken to the state police barracks where it will stay until police get a warrant to search it. Visible in the front passenger seat was a rifle. Police said there was a loaded shotgun in the back seat. The weapons were not used in a threatening way toward Capt. Gray.
It was also learned that Degreenia may have been in possession of a gun when he left the vehicle.
The vehicle police say Degreenia was driving is registered to a Catherine Stone.
Last month police said Degreenia was found at Maplefields on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury passed out at the gas pumps in a stolen vehicle. He pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of violating conditions of release.
In June, he was in court facing multiple misdemeanor charges and was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on conditions and $200 bail. He had been caught in a car on Main Street in St. Johnsbury with drugs and a loaded AR-15 rifle equipped with a scope and a 30-round magazine propped up on his knee, according to police.
Police said Degreenia was also in violation of his court-ordered curfew that night and disqualified from possessing a firearm in the State of Vermont due to prior criminal convictions.
Degreenia has six prior felony convictions including 1st-degree unlawful restraint and burglary into an occupied dwelling.
.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.