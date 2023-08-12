LYNDON — A local man familiar to police was last seen by authorities exiting a car and running into the woods off Diamond Hill Road on Saturday afternoon after leading the captain of the St. Johnsbury Department on a high speed chase on a route that took them past Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

St. Johnsbury Police identified the suspect of the pursuit as Christopher Degreenia, 33. Capt. Jason Gray said Degreenia refused to stop in a police pursuit that began on Railroad Street near the Family Dollar store. Capt. Gray had been alerted by Lt. Mark Bickford to be on the lookout for a Hyundai Elantra with Degreenia as the suspected driver. Lt. Bickford had seen Degreenia on the River Road and knew Degreenia was supposed to be abiding by previously-imposed conditions of release, including a 24-hour curfew.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments