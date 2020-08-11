St. J Police Seek Lawn Mower Thieves

St. Johnsbury Police is seeking information on thieves who stole a lawn mower from Aubuchon Hardware Saturday and drove away in this Honda. (Courtesy Photo)

St. Johnsbury Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole a lawn mower from Aubuchon Hardware on Hastings Hill Saturday night and drove away with the handle sticking out an open passenger door.

According to Corporal Steven Hartwell two men cut a security cable on a new MTD- Troybuilt push mower just before 6 p.m. and took off with it in a dark colored Honda SUV with New Hampshire plates.

