ST. JOHNSBURY — A man armed with a meat cleaver robbed Champlain Farms a few minutes before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police responding to the area were told that the man left on foot and appeared to go under the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Portland Street.
A be-on-the-lookout report was given to Vermont State Police. The person was described as wearing a red bandana and sunglasses. Additional reports of the suspect is that he is white, perhaps mid-to-late 20s, about about 5’8” tall, slender build and has short brown hair.
A pedestrian reported seeing a male in a hoodie running on River Road and police responded to the report. A check was made of the area but no fresh footprints were found in the snow.
No other information was received by press time.
