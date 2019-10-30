St. J Police Seeking Suspect Who Tried Use A Stolen Check At Local Bank

Community Bank NA reported to the St. Johnsbury Police that someone tried to use a stolen check at the Portland Street branch in St. Johnsbury on Monday.
Investigation revealed that a check stolen in the Chittenden County area was attempted to be passed, utilizing a driver’s license stolen from the Washington County area. The suspects have been attempting to cash checks along the Connecticut River Valley.
