St. J Reckless Driving Suspect Charged In Caledonia Superior Court

A local man accused of reckless driving in downtown St. Johnsbury has been charged in Caledonia Superior Court.
Jason T. Larrabee, 33, of Glover, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a felony charge of DUI #4 - Drug or Both and a misdemeanor charge of careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Larrabee was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
St. Johnsbury Police said that on Jan. 2, at 11:05 p.m., they were sent to a report of an erratic driver on Railroad Street after dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen.
Caledonia Superior Court
The caller advised she was following a vehicle as it was driving into oncoming traffic and almost hit a guardrail and other vehicles.
“I drove South on Main Street and made contact with the vehicle as it was driving up the hill by St Johnsbury Academy,” wrote Ofc. Davis Guyer in his report. “I observed the vehicle veering to the right, almost striking the guard rail on the right side of the roadway, then swerve hard to the left to avoid contact at the last second. I activated my blue lights and continued following the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop on Main St, by the intersection with Western Ave. I observed the operator bouncing their head around inside the vehicle, and I believed it to be Larrabee.”
Police said they believed Larrabee was under the influence of intoxicating drugs, causing him to leave his lane of travel, crossing the center line into oncoming traffic and almost striking a guard rail and other vehicles on more than one occasion on Railroad Street and Main Street in St Johnsbury.
Larrabee faces a possible sentence of up to twelve years in prison and $8,000 in fines.
