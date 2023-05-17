St. J Reckless Driving Suspect Charged In Caledonia Superior Court
Buy Now

The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A local man accused of reckless driving in downtown St. Johnsbury has been charged in Caledonia Superior Court.

Jason T. Larrabee, 33, of Glover, pleaded not guilty on Monday to a felony charge of DUI #4 - Drug or Both and a misdemeanor charge of careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments