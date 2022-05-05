ST. JOHNSBURY — There’s an “acting” administrator at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation, but he’s not saying why he needed to step into the role.
On Tuesday, Carl Pratt answered a call placed to Ross Farnsworth at the Rehab. Farnsworth had been the administrator of the 110-bed facility located on Hospital Drive, but Pratt said he was now the acting administrator and had been on the job for three days.
According to Pratt, Farnsworth was still an employee as of Tuesday. Pratt would not say why the administrative change had taken place and would not answer any questions related to Farnsworth, the facility or the facility’s managing company, Priority Healthcare Group.
PHG had been in the process of trying to purchase the St. Johnsbury facility along with four other rehab facilities in Vermont but withdrew their initial application late last year. The group sought to purchase the five facilities from Genesis HealthCare.
The name registered with the state for the St. Johnsbury facility is Northeast Vermont Nursing & Rehabilitation LLC. Joseph Glatzer is the registered agent.
Farnsworth was the director of the Burlington Health & Rehab when a $740,000 settlement with Genesis was announced by Attorney General TJ Donovan in February 2020 in which four reports of neglect, one of which resulted in death, were litigated. The death occurred at the Burlington facility. A nurse delivered the wrong food tray to a resident who died after trying to ingest the food.
The lawsuit dealt with allegations made and investigated in 2018 and 2019 at three Genesis facilities, including the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab. The incident in St. Johnsbury was similar to the one in Burlington, although the resident did not die. “The staff member plated the wrong tray for delivery to Resident 3 who was on a specialized diet, requiring ground meat. As a result, Resident 3 ingested unground meat and experienced a choking incident requiring hospitalization,” the AG’s office noted.
On Medicare’s “nursing home compare” website, a health inspections report from August 2021 notes the St. Johnsbury facility was rated “much below average.” Concerns noted included deficiencies during mealtime and an observation that confidential patient medical information was accessible when a nurse left behind an open computer screen that had access to multiple residents’ medical information, as well as a paper list of all resident names and information in clear public view.
A recent report from the Vermont Division of Licensing and Protection addressed to Farnham at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab notes on April 8 concerns about food storage and preparation during a March inspection. The report states the facility prepared and executed a plan of correction.
Three other “unannounced on-site complaint investigations” were done at the facility earlier this year during which no regulatory violations were identified.
——
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.