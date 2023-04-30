St. J Resident Charged After Alleged Confrontation With Firefighters
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Aaron Martin helps wash Engine 3 at the fire department on Main Street on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

A St. Johnsbury man has been charged with disorderly conduct after firefighters responded to his property.

Ronald C. Faufaw, 59, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court last week to the misdemeanor charge and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

