St. J Resident Charged After Alleged Confrontation With Firefighters

A St. Johnsbury man has been charged with disorderly conduct after firefighters responded to his property.
Ronald C. Faufaw, 59, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court last week to the misdemeanor charge and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents, two St. Johnsbury firefighters responded to Faufaw’s property at 185 Duke Street for an unpermitted burn on Feb. 16.
The firefighters submitted sworn statements to St. Johnsbury Police following the alleged incident.
Capt. Phillip Hawthorne wrote that he and firefighter Dennis Farnham responded to the scene and noted an odor of trash or other unpermitted materials burning in the vicinity.
“I had Farnham take us up Duke Street in Rescue 2 and when we approached the top of the road we saw smoke coming from a burn barrel,” wrote Capt. Phillip Hawthorne in his statement. “I got out to investigate the barrel. Inside the barrel there was unpermitted solid wasted burning. Farnham advised me of a male individual up at the residence standing in the doorway yelling to us. This individual is known to SJFD personnel as Mr. Ron Faufau, as we have dealt with him in previous instances of this same type of event.”
The firefighters proceeded up the driveway to speak with Faufaw and asked him to repeat himself.
“He stated that it was just a burn barrel and there was nothing wrong,” wrote Capt. Hawthorne. “This is when I advised him that the material inside the barrel was not permitted to be burned and that by state law and town ordinance it needed to be extinguished, to which he replied that it did not have to be put out and that we should just get in the f****** truck and get the f*** out of here.”
The firefighters told Faufaw again that they needed to extinguish the fire because the materials that were burning were illegal.
“He yelled back to us, no you aren’t, now get the f*** out of here, I’m not going to tell you again,” wrote Capt. Hawthorne.
Farnham, according to the statements, then told Capt. Hawthorne he would grab a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.
“I told him not to and that we would start backing out,” wrote Capt. Hawthorne.
On March 2, St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven N. Hartwell Jr. and Ofc. Robert Gerrish went to the property to cite Faufaw for the offense.
“Faufaw stated that he had told members of the fire department to leave the property and that the reason was his driveway was muddy and he did not want the truck digging ruts in it,” wrote Cpl. Hartwell in his report. “On 03/13/2023, I received an email stating that Mr. Faufaw declined to take part in the community justice restorative panel. As a result, this case was forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office.”
Police say Faufaw committed the offense of disorderly conduct when he engaged in violent and tumultuous behavior directed toward St. Johnsbury firefighters Phillip Hawthorne and Dennis Farnham.
Faufaw faces a possible sentence of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.