St. J Resident Charged With Breaking An Old Man’s Leg

A St. Johnsbury resident with reported mental health problems has been accused of breaking the leg of a 69-year-old man in Peacham.
Matthew Smith, 39, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday for arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault because he was at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.
The court then set pre-arraignment conditions of release which prohibit Smith from contacting the alleged victim and an order requiring him to appear in court one business day after he is released from the VA hospital.
Caledonia Superior Court
Vermont State Police (VSP) say the alleged assault occurred on Sept. 25 at a camp located at 202 Foster Pond Road in Peacham.
“VSP was advised that the victim was at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) with a broken leg that had been caused by Matthew Smith,” wrote Trooper Kyle Fecher in his report.
A family member told police that Smith had a history of mental health problems including delusions and that he had become increasingly aggressive in recent years.
The alleged victim told police that Smith followed him into the bathroom at the camp and pushed him over causing “intense pain” in his leg. After arriving at NVRH, the alleged victim was diagnosed with two fractures in his leg.
“He believed Matthew intended to cause pain,” wrote Tpr. Fecher.
Smith faces a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.
