St. J Resident Charged With Breaking An Old Man’s Leg
A St. Johnsbury resident with reported mental health problems has been accused of breaking the leg of a 69-year-old man in Peacham.

Matthew Smith, 39, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday for arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault because he was at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.

