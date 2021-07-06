Hillary Gerardi wasn’t exactly on holiday over Independence Day weekend.
But she made the Mont Blanc Marathon (90 kilometers) seem like a walk in the park.
In a rare try in an ultra marathon, the St. Johnsbury native and world-class skyrunner outraced and outlasted the field on Saturday, winning one of the most difficult and prestigious races in the Alps.
Gerardi finished in 11 hours, 54 minutes, besting Giuditta Turini of Italy (12:13) and Ekaterina Mityaeva of Russia (13:04). Turini was never more than 20 minutes back of Gerardi.
“I had wanted to do this race for a long time because it has a reputation as a beautiful, difficult and technical course – and of course because it’s in my home valley!” Gerardi wrote on Instagram. “I’m not used to ultra-distance races, so this was new for me … and I’m so happy with how it turned out.”
Considered the most challenging of the seven-race Mont Blanc Marathon series, the course winds its way up and down the north side of the Chamonix valley to the Swiss border, then crosses over to the south side for a pass back to the center of town. Along the way, the course accumulates 6,020 meters (19,750 feet) of climbing and descending.
Interviewed after the race, “I had a mindset of, ‘Okay, now it’s time to trust the process,’” Gerardi told Run the Alps. “I told myself, ‘You can’t prepare any more than you have already prepared’. Everything went into one of two boxes: What can I control and what can’t I control? All I can control at the start line was my attitude. And so I tried to stay positive and think about no matter what the outcome, we’re going to spend a great day out in a place that I truly love, and I’m going to see a lot of great people along the way.”
The win was another big addition to Gerardi’s racing resume, including finishing second overall in the 2018 Skyrunner World Series.
The St. J Academy alumna (2004) couldn’t have done it, she emphasized, without her team.
“On race day, I had this amazing dynamic of experienced, knowledgeable, helpful, wonderful people who were crewing for me at the aid stations,” Gerardi said. “One of those people was Mike Ambrose, who is an extremely talented ultra runner. Mike has a methodical way of thinking and he anticipated what I was going to need.
“That whole group of people made the day possible. They often knew what I needed before I knew I needed it. That’s a pretty incredible plus for a runner. To have people like that around me, I couldn’t be more thankful.”
It’s been quite a year thus far for Gerardi. In April, Gerardi and Valentine Fabre became the first women to complete the Haute Route, a prominent traverse spanning the iconic mountain towns of Chamonix, France and Zermatt, Switzerland, in one push.
Running, hiking, skinning, skiing and rappelling, the record-setting pair traversed over 66 miles. They made 26,600 feet of vertical gain, including climbing and descending over eight passes, in just 26 hours and 21 minutes.
