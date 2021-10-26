Main Street in St. Johnsbury will be closed to traffic on Sunday to accommodate the annual Halloween event.
On Monday night, the town select board unanimously approved closing the road on Oct. 31 for the annual Halloween on Main Street celebration. Barriers will be set up at the top of Hasting’s Hill and at the Church Street intersection from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Motorists will have to find alternative routes through the area.
The motion to approve was made by Brendan Hughes and seconded by Frank Empsall.
“I’d like to thank the committee for the exquisite job they do on this every year and all the hard work that goes into it,” said Board Chairman Kevin Oddy. “It’s a real asset to the town and we appreciate it.”
“Thank you for everything you do,” said Empsall to Halloween committee member, Diane Cummings who was at the meeting to make the road closure request.
This year’s event will not include a parade due to COVID-19 concerns.
But there will be plenty of other activities for families to enjoy while trick or treating including live music, food trucks, ghosts, goblins and other spooky things (Boo!).
Cummings said the committee expects a big turn-out again this year and that she’s always amazed at how the trick or treaters treat the neighborhood with respect.
“At the end of the night we do a clean-up,” said Cummings. “We finish up by taking up all the pumpkins — plastic pumpkins that we line the street with. We have garbage bags and we pick up anything we find and then the next morning we do it again. And it’s amazing that there’s hardly any trash left.”
Entertainment will include performances by The St. Johnsbury Academy Band, Dance Express, The St. Johnsbury School and The Kingdom All Stars.
Food vendors will include Tacos Del Reino at the corner of Main Street and Clarks Avenue, and Rocky’s New York Style Hotdog Cart will be on the corner of Main and Winter streets.
The St. Johnsbury Halloween Committee includes: Ashleigh Moriarty, Mary Hughes, Tom Turek, Lauren Smith, Melissa Maney, Anita Price Roth, Tracy Zschau, Erin McMullen, Jordan Cady, Kim Behr, Diane Cummings and St. Johnsbury Police Captain Jason Gray.
