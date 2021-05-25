St. J School Audit Finds Big Hole In 2020 Budget

An audit of the St. Johnsbury School District finances has uncovered $179,605.35 in uncollected revenues which has created a 2020 deficit so large that the school is now seeking a bank loan to replace the lost funding.
“We are going to be left with a deficit,” said Director of Finance Jody Oliver at Monday’s school board meeting. “From 2015 to 2020, there were receivables that were not collected. They were earmarked that we were going to receive them and they were supposed to be looked into.”
Oliver, who was hired last year to replace former St. Johnsbury School Business Manager Debra Drew, learned of the uncollected revenue issue from a recently released independent audit report of the school’s 2020 finances. The uncollected revenues include $114,000 in 2018 special education money and $58,000 in unpaid tuitions from other towns including Victory, Wolcott and the Essex-Caledonia School District.
“This is stuff she inherited, it’s not stuff that she created,” said school director and finance committee member Dr. Deane Rankin in defense of Oliver.
2020 Surplus?
Oliver replaced Drew last summer after Drew announced she was retiring to spend more time with her family. In her final report, Drew told the board that savings on regular education and special education contracts had helped the district’s finances substantially in 2020.
“And so at this point, we ended the month of May with an $83,000 surplus,” said Drew in June of 2020. “It could be a little higher once all of the final invoices have been received … It definitely will be on the positive side of the ledger for this year.”
Drew served as the school’s business manager from 2016 - 2020.
According to school officials, the total 2020 St. Johnsbury School budget deficit now stands at $241,018.
$52,593 of that was discovered last year leading the school board to set aside that amount of money in this year’s budget to cover the loss.
Uncollected Revenue
Oliver told the board she has tried to track down those uncollected funds but has come to the belief that the money is gone for good.
“I did a lot of investigating,” said Oliver. “Most people I contacted had no idea what I was talking about and couldn’t give me any information and so it was very discouraging… I really felt that these are not things that we’re going to be able to collect on at this point.”
Oliver said she thinks the $114,000 special education funding was not received because the funding requests were determined to be “not allowable” by the government.
“At this point, the (Agency of Education) is not sending us any money that I’m aware of for this,” said Oliver.
School officials said the uncollected tuition funding includes $40,000 from the Town of Victory, $10,000 from the Town of Wolcott and $8,000 from the Essex-Caledonia School District.
I couldn’t find any notes on this,” said Oliver. “I couldn’t find anyone to really verify…It just looks like there were things that were not followed-up on that maybe should have been.”
Tuition Disputes
School Director Rankin said unresolved disputes over student residency may have contributed to the uncollected tuitions.
“If I remember correctly there were a bunch of kids where their residency was in question,” said Rankin as the board discussed the issue. “It appeared that their residence was actually in Victory. Victory claimed that they weren’t in Victory but rather in St. J so there was a continued debate. We had tasked the previous business manager with figuring that out and solving it and letting us know if it continued to be a problem…So Victory said, ‘We’re not paying you for people that don’t live here and the same with Wolcott. But I can’t tell you about Essex.”
Rankin said the special education funding may have been denied when the school requested extra funding over a $50,000 cap on each special education student.
Late Filings
“I know that there was a year or two where the filing was late for that money,” said Rankin. “I believe what happened was that the request for extraordinary costs above the $50,000 mark did not get filed in time so an extension was asked for and it was initially granted but it had a cap on it. I suspect what happened was that cap got run over again.”
School Director Abbey Campbell said she thought the board should look at the possibility of hiring additional staff for the school business office.
“We may need to look at a more robust finance office,” said Campbell.
Oliver said the school’s 2021 finances are doing much better and may end the year with a budget surplus.
“It’s looking really good,” said Oliver.
