St. J School Board Approves Mailing Of Town Meeting Ballots

St. Johnsbury Town Clerk Stacy Jewell waits for voting results to be printed from a tabulator in the Welcome Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

It’s a done deal.

Ballots with articles for both the St. Johnsbury town and school annual meetings will be mailed to the voters in advance of the now re-scheduled Town Meeting on April 6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments