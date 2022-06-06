St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca had some good news for the Building Committee on Monday.
Good news from the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) for both the school and local taxpayers.
“The very good news is that, upon further review, the AOE has determined, that indeed, a roof repair can be funded through the third round of ESSER funds,” said Ricca.
The school received $7,491,413 in federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds from the American Rescue Plan last year.
But it was believed that those funds could not be used to replace the aging and occasionally leaking roof at the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue. That meant that the school would have to fund the project over a planned four-year period using local taxpayer money.
But now that the AOE has given permission for some of those “ESSER III” funds to be used for the roof replacement, the school district won’t have to wait for the next school budget to be approved to start the project. It also means that the project can be completed much earlier than expected.
School officials say they hope to complete the roof repairs in two years starting in the summer of 2023.
The school has been working on a long-term plan since 2020 to eventually replace all the roofs at the school building. All of the school’s five roofs are over 20-years-old and they all have a 25-year life expectancy.
The school building was expanded in 2000 to accommodate a neighborhood school consolidation.
While the roof sections are still functional, there have been some problems with them over time - such as seals letting go where the original building connects to a new section. The roof is currently not leaking.
But school officials say they want to replace the roof to avoid a major one-time financial expense down the road.
