St. J School Changing Food Delivery Model

Theresa Foote and her son Tyler, 8, a second grader at the St. Johnsbury School, bump elbows instead of doing high-fives amid this time of less contact and very real fears about spreading the coronavirus. They were picking up school breakfasts being given out at the Fred Mold Park on Wednesday morning, the first day the St. Johnsbury School District was distributing breakfast and lunch to kids throughout the community at multiple drop-off locations. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

The St. Johnsbury School is changing the way it provides food to it’s remote learning students.

St. Johnsbury students have been on a hybrid plan since the school re-opened in September with only half the student body in the building each day to comply with COVID-19 protocols set by the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments