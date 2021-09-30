St. J School COVID Count Up To 20

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb at the St. Johnsbury School.
That’s according to Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca in his regular written report to the school board on Thursday.
“As of Wednesday, September 29, we have had twenty positive COVID-19 cases in our school community,” said Ricca.
Six of the cases occurred when the infected members of the school community were off-campus.
Two of the cases were in the 7th & 8th grades and impacted students who were not vaccinated. Twelve of the cases were in the PK-6th grade classrooms and caused classes to quarantine due to those who were considered “close contacts.”
Ricca also said the state has announced that it is working on a voluntary “test-to-stay” program that has had some success in other states.
“We have not yet received any written guidance from the Agency of Education or the Department of Health to date,” said Ricca in his report. “I will share that information with the board once we have received it.”
But Ricca did provide a basic description of the program.
“In short, if a positive case is identified and there are asymptomatic, unvaccinated close contacts, those individuals (or their families) can choose to have a test daily for seven days,” wrote Ricca. “If the test is negative, the individuals can come to school.”
If the families decide not to test, they must remain in quarantine until it is safe for them to return to school, said Ricca.
Ricca also said he is interested in the St. Johnsbury School building hosting another vaccine clinic.
“I sent out a survey to our families to gauge interest,” said Ricca. “If the data reflects interest, I will reach out to our state partners.”
The next St. Johnsbury School Board meeting will be held on Monday, October 4, at 5:00 p.m. in the St. Johnsbury School Band Room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.