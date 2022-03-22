St. J School COVID Numbers Improving

It’s been two weeks since the St. Johnsbury School went mask-optional and reports are that the COVID-19 situation in the building is improving.
The data is so encouraging that the school board on Monday night voted to affirm the mask decision made by the school’s leadership team as the Omicron variant infection rate dropped state-wide.
“Things have been going well,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca on Tuesday. “COVID-19 cases are actually down since we went mask optional.”
In addition, the number of staff absences has been declining from an average of 24.1 absences per day in January when Omicron was at its peak, to 20.3 in February, and then just 11 staff absences per day in the first 16 days of March.
But Dr. Ricca also said that without a mandatory masking policy in place, other viruses are now free to more easily infect students and staff.
“We are seeing other non-COVID-related illnesses increase, since this decision,” said Ricca.
The mask decision went into effect on March 7 following a charge in-state guidance.
The school district now views the decision to mask, or to not mask, as a personal choice and Ricca is urging everyone to respect that.
“I will tell you, I’ve asked our entire school community to be patient and understand that masking is an entirely personal, family decision,” said Ricca. “We want everyone to be comfortable with whatever choice families make regarding masks.”
The mask-optional policy also extends to school buses operating in the district.
But some COVID policies have remained the same.
The school says students and staff should stay home if they are sick. Anyone who goes to the St. Johnsbury School nurse’s office with symptoms is still required to wear a mask while in that office. And sick students will be sent home.
Ricca said the latest guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education and Department of Health does not require testing to return to school after testing positive for the virus - if those infected successfully quarantine at home for five days.
“Students who test positive for COVID-19 may attend school after day 5 post-infection if they have been fever-free for more than 24 hours and any other symptoms have improved,” said Ricca in his weekly report to the school board. “Students and staff should continue to stay home when sick regardless of whether they have COVID-19…It is the symptoms of COVID that we are responding to - not the testing results. “
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.