St. J School Discussing Possible Full Re-Opening For Grades PK-6

A lot would have to go right for it to happen but St. Johnsbury School officials have started talking about a possible full re-opening for grades PK-6 this winter.
St. Johnsbury School students have been on a hybrid plan since the school re-opened in September with only half the student body in the building each day to comply with COVID-19 protocols set by the state.
