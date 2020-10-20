St. J School Discussing Possible Full Re-Opening For Grades PK-6

School buses from Butler's Bus Service wait outside the St. Johnsbury School on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to collect students at the end of the school day. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A lot would have to go right for it to happen but St. Johnsbury School officials have started talking about a possible full re-opening for grades PK-6 this winter.

St. Johnsbury School students have been on a hybrid plan since the school re-opened in September with only half the student body in the building each day to comply with COVID-19 protocols set by the state.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments