St. J School District Office Looking For A New Location

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 28F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 27F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
St. Johnsbury School District Superintendent Karen Conroy is looking for a new school district office.
The Superintendent’s office is located in a building next to the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue.
But Conroy told the school board on Monday that the addition of two new full-time employees to the district office - including a human resources director and a federal grant manager - have made their current offices challenging to work in productively and privately.
“We have outgrown our space,” said Conroy. “It’s just the way it’s set up. You can’t have a confidential conversation. It’s a house. We’re in a house where rooms connect offices.”
Conroy is looking at possible space in a neighboring building - which is currently occupied by Vermont Legal Aid - as well as at Emerson Falls which the former Springfield College used to occupy before closing in 2021.
But the school board hopes Conroy can find a new location next to the school.
“It is really nice to be next to the school,” said Conroy. “It’s just that we have people in hallways right now and we have no place to have any kind of private conversation. You can’t have a small meeting. There’s no conference area…It’s about confidentiality.”
Conroy said it’d been an ongoing discussion since July and that the Emerson Falls location would cost an additional $1,000 - $1,200 in rent per month depending on the number of spaces the district office selects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.