St. J School District Starts FY23 Budget Discussions

The St. Johnsbury School District plans to use its second round of federal COVID-19 relief funding to help target concerns about student social, emotional and academic well-being.
“We are hopeful that this budget will show the community how much we care for our students, faculty and staff while still being mindful of minimizing the tax impact on our town,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca on Tuesday. “It reflects the student needs we see now, as well as some creativity to meet those needs in the future.”
The school has been awarded $3,336,860 in ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding from the federal government.
On Monday, Dr. Ricca presented the school board with the first draft of the 2022-2023 school budget which includes a plan to blend federal grant money and local tax dollars to fund new programs, technology, equipment, training and multiple new teacher and staff hires.
However, Ricca said the new positions are not guaranteed to continue once the federal grant money runs out and that they will be evaluated over the next year to see if they have the desired impact. If they don’t, they will be eliminated.
The first goal, said Ricca, is to see a decrease in student behavioral referrals and an increase in student engagement by hiring a Dean of Students, a school psychologist, an outdoor education facilitator, a personalized learning plan lead teacher and a special education coach.
The second goal is to see a ten percent improvement in school-wide reading and math scores by 80 percent of the student population by hiring a middle school consultant, a librarian, a health teacher, a technology teacher, a physical education teacher and a “STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) teacher.
The third goal is to “reignite the passion” for the school building, reduce truancy and create a new summer program.
Other possible expenditures include building equipment & furniture, special education transportation, technology needs and school-wide professional development for “restorative practices, equity & other needs as identified,” according to the presentation.
The school’s 2022-2023 draft budget represents a 2.5 percent spending increase but whether that will result in a tax increase or decrease is not known due to Vermont’s statewide education funding formula.
The actual tax impact on the community is decided by the state and is usually not known until after the annual school budget vote.
In March, the St. Johnsbury School District was granted an additional $7,491,413 in federal (ESSER III) funding which is not yet part of the budget discussions.
