St. J School Ends 2021 With A Nearly Million Dollar Surplus

The St. Johnsbury School finished its 2021 fiscal year with a $937,087 surplus.
According to meeting minutes, School Director Mark Avery made a motion in July to use $242,536.01 of the surplus to pay off a 2020 deficit loan and to deposit the remaining $694,550.99 into the school’s capital reserve account - which is used for unanticipated expenses. The motion was passed by the school board unanimously.
Avery said that the decision about what to do with the surplus money was more than just a choice by the board. It was a requirement set by the voters many years ago.
“Before my time on the board, it was voted by the taxpayers to send any fiscal year surplus to the capital reserve fund,” said Avery on Friday in an email response to questions. “Because we had a deficit in FY20, it was prudent to pay off this deficit loan with the remaining, by statute, sent to the capital reserve.”
But the capital reserve requirement may get changed soon and benefit the taxpayers.
“The board intends to bring to the voters in March an article to direct any fiscal year surplus to the general fund rather than being constrained by this current statute (which will in effect send the money back to the taxpayers),” said Avery in his email. “For many years now, I have commented on this very topic as I find it too constraining to dedicate all surplus funds to the capital reserve.”
The St. Johnsbury School has been receiving millions in COVID relief funds from the federal government since 2020.
According to the minutes, St. Johnsbury School Director of Finance Jody Oliver told the board that she expects a surplus this year as well.
