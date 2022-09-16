St. J School Ends 2021 With A Nearly Million Dollar Surplus
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury School #filephoto

The St. Johnsbury School finished its 2021 fiscal year with a $937,087 surplus.

According to meeting minutes, School Director Mark Avery made a motion in July to use $242,536.01 of the surplus to pay off a 2020 deficit loan and to deposit the remaining $694,550.99 into the school’s capital reserve account - which is used for unanticipated expenses. The motion was passed by the school board unanimously.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments