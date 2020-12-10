St. J School Going Remote

Masked St. Johnsbury School students prepare to board buses parked outside the school on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The St. Johnsbury School is going remote for the first two weeks of January due to COVID-19 complications.

According to an email sent out late Wednesday afternoon by Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca, students will begin full remote learning starting on Monday, January 4, 2021, and continue for two weeks until Tuesday, January 19, when they will return to the in-person hybrid learning schedule that has been in effect since September.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments