St. J School Keeping Strategic Plan In Full View

The St. Johnsbury School’s five-year strategic plan was completed this summer but it won’t be buried in a filing cabinet somewhere.
School Board Chairman Mark Avery wants a copy of the plan included in every school board meeting packet.
“Every aspect of our decision-making should be based on our goals in the District’s Strategic Plan,” said Avery on Thursday. “The plan serves as our compass. Including this document with every meeting serves as a reminder to keep us on this path.”
The plan includes four main goals - Excellence, Wellness, Connections and Organization.
The Excellence goal calls for students and teachers to work together.
“Each and every St. Johnsbury School student will grow each year in their knowledge, skill, and appreciation for the core academic areas, and will be supported and encouraged to identify and pursue individual interests and abilities in a variety of academic and non-academic areas,” reads the strategic plan.
The Wellness goal includes the improvement of physical and mental health.
“St. Johnsbury School District students and staff will be supported in developing habits, tools, and motivation for keeping themselves physically and psychologically healthy,” reads the plan.
The Connections goal focuses on improving family engagement and expanding community-based projects.
“The St. Johnsbury School District will be a hub — a physical and relational community — where youth, families, and the public connect to increase educational, service, and other growth opportunities for all,” reads the plan.
And the Organization goal addresses the business side of the school district.
“The St. Johnsbury School District will be fiscally responsible and operationally transparent, sustainable, and reflective,” reads the plan.
