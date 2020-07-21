The St. Johnsbury School Board held its first meeting since the start of the pandemic in front of a live audience Monday night.
The board, and other school officials, sat six-feet apart on the St. Johnsbury school auditorium stage while the audience did the same courtesy of specially marked seats that had been carefully measured and labeled by School Facilities Coordinator Patrick Campbell.
“It’s great to have live people in this building,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca. “We haven’t had real people in this building since March-something and that’s really heartening…We’re really grateful that you took the time to come out - thank-you very much.”
But while some were hoping for firm details on the district’s “hybrid ” return-to-school plan, Dr. Ricca said the school’s COVID-19 task force was still working on how to implement safety protocols based on guidance it has received from the state.
“We are still doing our work and our hope is to have more specific details and guidance for you - hopefully in early August,” said Ricca.
One thing Ricca was crystal clear about on Monday was the policy on protective masks.
“We expect that the masks will be worn when adults and students are in this building,” said Ricca. “I absolutely understand that it has become a partisan issue. I’m not here to advocate for one side or the other. I’m here to tell you that the research tells us that this is how we’re going to keep this community safe.”
Ricca said the COVID-19 task force will meet again on Wednesday.
Lunch, Sports, Music
Other likely aspects of the plan that were discussed on Monday included students staying in one classroom throughout the school day and food services continuing to feed all students - whether they are in the school building or studying from home. Students in the building will likely not be congregating in the cafeteria.
“Right now the plan is to have lunch delivered to our classrooms - but we don’t know the specifics of that yet and that could potentially change,” said Ricca.
Ricca also announced that there will probably be an after school program this fall and that school sports will operate based on guidance from the Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA).
“We’re gonna follow the guidance of the VPA in terms of middle school sports,” said Ricca.
School music programs such as chorus and band will also be subject to outside guidance.
“I don’t know the answer to chorus and band,” said Ricca. “I do know that there is a statewide music teachers group that has been meeting…and they’re coming up with ideas about how to try to preserve some sense of that. Because I do know well, that for some students, that’s one of the biggest reasons they come to school. They get a lot of fulfillment and joy out of it…We’re gonna try to find a creative way to keep that going.”
Daycare Concerns
Ricca said the school was also working with its bus company to stagger the arrival of students at the school each day but that it was just one of many complex issues the task force is dealing with.
Some members of the public voiced concern about the impact of the hybrid system now under development on available day care space.
Ricca said he was willing to help facilitate some creative solutions in the community.
“I will certainly be working with our community partners to see if there’s any way that any unused space in town can be used to have options for child care for families,” said Ricca. “If families were able to work together with some of our community partners on some of the unused space in town that certainly would be an option. And if community partners were able to do that we would be entirely grateful.”
Special Education
There were also questions and concerns raised about how the school is going to handle students in special education programs (IEPs).
“To be frank, it’s not gonna work for us,” said parent Janssen Willhoit, who has four adopted children in the school - two of which are on “pretty significant IEPs.”
“Most of our foster and adopted families are essential workers,” said Wilhoit. “There’s no way - for our four kids - that we’re gonna be able to teach them during the day.”
And some of his kids are among those that require direct intervention to thrive, said Wilhoit.
“Their trauma histories are horrendous,” said Wilhoit. “They need in-person education. They just do.”
Teachers
Ricca said he has also been staying in touch with St. Johnsbury School Teachers who have mixed feelings about returning to the classroom while the pandemic continues.
“I think it’s safe to say our teachers are much like all of you across the board - anxious, excited, nervous,” said Ricca. “Desperately wanting to see their children and then all of the considerations that all of you have in your world. All of the teachers are sharing those as well…It’s a range of emotions. I will say every single adult I have spoken to wants it to happen and is excited about it to happen and often have several questions to follow.”
Even arranging Monday’s school board meeting was exercise in complex problem solving for school officials.
“It took more than four attempts…four…to put this evening together for all of you in person in this building,” said Ricca.”Four meetings for one two-hour meeting, indoors…”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.