St. J School Planning For Post-Pandemic Education

The St. Johnsbury School is now transitioning from figuring out how to maintain operations during the pandemic to planning for the post-pandemic era.
And it looks like the school will have access to plenty of federal money to support some of those efforts.
“As part of our work to begin to be thoughtful about what our post-pandemic education world will look like in St. Johnsbury, we have assembled a team to help us craft a Reigniting Education Plan for our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca, in his regular report to the school board on Monday.
The 16 member team includes school board members, teachers, school staff, administrators and community members.
Included on the team are School Directors Mark Avery and Ilene Dickinson, co-principals Jeremy Ross and Lydia Cochrane, School Nurse Louisa Driscoll, Director of Learning Design Jodie Elliott, Director of Early Education Sharma Gencarelle, Director of Student Support Services/Homeless Liaison Kara Lufkin, Interventionist Michele Taylor, teachers Kathy Maire, Veena Reid, and Neil White and community members Joy Ely, Suzanne Legare-Belcher, Peter VanStraten and Kari White.
Dr. Ricca also briefed the board in his report on the status of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) II funds.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, ESSER II money comes from the federal “Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act” and provides $54.3 billion in funding for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
According to Ricca, there are three areas of focus for using the ESSER II funds including student engagement and truancy, well-being and social-emotional health and academic achievement.
“The amount of money allocated to the St. Johnsbury School District for ESSER II is $3,714,103 and we have until September of 2023 to use these funds,” said Ricca in his report. “We are still awaiting more guidance from the AOE on some specifics for spending this money.”
Ricca also told the board that the transition will take some time to complete especially with the district continuing to operate under pandemic restrictions.
“Work of this magnitude takes time,” said Ricca. “I expect to continue working with the Reigniting Planning Team for the remaining months of this school year and into the summer to ensure that we have a specific plan for our school district’s needs.”
Ricca also updated the board on plans for the district’s summer program for students and families in PK-8th grade
The program will run from July 6 – August 6, Mondays through Thursdays. Families will have either a three or five-week option as well as either half-day or full-day options. The school will be running a bus in the morning, mid-day, and afternoon. The program will include “guided instruction” in reading and math and social-emotional tasks in the morning and then project-based/outdoor education in the afternoons.
“We are also working with other local camps, like our rec department, so that families can access various options in the afternoons,” said Ricca.
