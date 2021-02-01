St. J School Returning PK-6 To Full Time Instruction

School buses from Butler's Bus Service wait outside the St. Johnsbury School on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to collect students at the end of the school day. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The St. Johnsbury School is returning to full-time instruction for grades PK- 6 starting next week.

It will be a staggered return over a five-week period with school officials monitoring health data as they proceed, said Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca who announced the plan at Monday’s school board meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments