St. J School Sends $28 Million Dollar Budget To The Voters

The St. Johnsbury School Board has approved a $28.4 million dollar spending plan for next year but a piece of that will be not be funded by local taxpayers.
$4.3 million dollars of the plan will be paid for with federal grant funds include approximately $3.3 million dollars in federal COVID-19 “ESSER II” emergency funding which school officials plan to use to target student social, emotional and academic well-being.
The budget is now being forwarded to the voters at Town Meeting for final approval.
School officials say the $24.1 million to be raised by local taxes will be a 2.5 percent increase over this year but due to the state’s education funding formula local school taxes in St. Johnsbury are projected to decrease under the proposed budget.
The school plans to use the federal ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to hire eight new school employees including a personalized learning plan lead teacher, a special education coach, a middle school consultant, a librarian, a health teacher, a technology teacher, a physical education teacher and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) teacher.
The board approved the proposed budget on Monday night despite a few concerns raised by school directors after hearing that student counts at the St. Johnsbury School are expected to decline over the next five years.
“I am struggling with numbers not increasing,” said School Director Ilene Dickinson. “So many new adults coming into the space and that student-to-adult ratio and what that looks like and selling that to somebody who’s on a fixed income. And while we can say this year your tax rates are going down - it could have gone down more.”
Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca said it’s a chance to give the school and the students something they really need and that it will all make financial sense as time goes on.
“Our kids are hurting,” said Dr. Ricca. “We need more humans to do this work…What I would offer humbly to our community is that if we’re not spending this money now, we’re gonna be spending it later and it’s going to be much, much more expensive.”
Ricca said the new positions created with the federal funding are not guaranteed to continue once the federal grant money runs out and that they will be evaluated over the next year to see if they have the desired impact.
If they don’t, they will be eliminated.
“We want to spend these ESSER funds,” said Ricca. “We want to take advantage of this opportunity that the federal government is giving us….I certainly don’t expect this kind of money in public education for a long time.”
The school also plans to hire five other positions next year using local taxes including, a Dean of students, an outdoor education teacher, a pre-K teacher, a school psychologist and a part-time school finance specialist.
The result will be an estimated $46.63 reduction in the local education tax on a $141,310 home in St. Johnsbury.
The actual tax impact on the community is decided by the state and is usually not known until after the annual school budget vote.
The St. Johnsbury School District has also been granted a third round (ESSER III) of federal COVID-19 relief funding totaling $7,491,413. The ESSER III funds are not yet part of the budget discussions.
