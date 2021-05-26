St. J School Sends Kids Home Due To Sewer Issue

St. Johnsbury School had to close early Wednesday after sewer problems were found in the preK-8 facility.
Families were alerted via the school’s robocalling and texting system just after 11 a.m. that students would need to be picked up at 12:15 because of “unexpected sewer problems.”
Students were abuzz with rumors and speculation about the cause and consequences of the issue as they left school, wondering if school would be canceled or moved to remote learning for additional days. At first, administrators were uncertain as to the extent of the problem, whether it was within the building or with town infrastructure, and if in-person classes would be impacted beyond Wednesday.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca reported by 1:30, though, that a repair team was on-site working with facility manager Patrick Campbell and that the problem had been found to be within the facility and regular operations would resume on Thursday.
St. Johnsbury School is not the first local school to suffer from sewer problems this spring. In April Cabot School grappled with drainage problems for several weeks. A couple rounds of work were done to alleviate the issue, which was finally resolved when it was discovered that a Clifford the Big Red Dog stuffed animal was clogging the pipes.
On Wednesday Ricca said Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker had reached out to ask if Clifford was the culprit.
