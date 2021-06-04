St. J School Sewer Issue Could Result In Costly Repair

A little clog in the sewer pipes at the St. Johnsbury School is turning into a big problem.
And the initial diagnosis suggests that the school’s state-mandated COVID-19 protocols were a factor in the plugged-up plumbing.
In May, the school had to close early one day after sewer problems were found in the PreK-8 facility.
Families were alerted via the school’s robocalling and texting system that students would need to be picked up because of “unexpected sewer problems.”
A repair team from Wind River Environmental was then brought on-site to work with facility manager Patrick Campbell to unplug several small clogs in the system which allowed in-person classes to resume.
But when the repair crew returned a few days later to finish the job they found a larger issue that is detailed in School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca’s regular report to the school board on June 2.
“They returned to finish the cleaning and found a build-up in the area between the main hall and the 1st Grade Teachers’ Room,” wrote Ricca in his report. ” We were able to open it up but found that the pipe is sagging, causing a low area that holds liquids and builds up there…Fixing the sag is a significant undertaking. It involves removing concrete, toilets, and bathroom fixtures and taking out the fill to locate and replace the pipes.”
Ricca’s report also offers some possible reasons for what caused part of the school’s sewer system to clog. Ricca wrote that the COVID-19 protocols employed by the school during the pandemic were likely a factor.
“We are eating in classrooms and putting things into sink drains,” wrote Ricca. “The kitchen has not been operating to full capacity. As a result, the staff does not run the dishwasher as often, which typically adds several gallons of hot water into the system, naturally keeping the grease and debris from building up.”
Ricca said he will reconvene the building committee this summer to discuss the possibility of having the pipe cleaned again before the start of school in the fall.
“With regular use, Patrick (Campbell) thinks we can keep the build-up down and sewer flowing normally,” wrote Ricca in his report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.