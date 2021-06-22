St. J School Sewer Repair Underway

Walls have been torn down, bathroom fixtures pulled out and an electric excavator has been digging a hole inside the St. Johnsbury School to fix its broken sewer system.
The repair project is expected to be an expensive one but on Monday school Facility Coordinator Patrick Campbell told the school board he already has the money to pay for it because the community previously passed a construction bond to make several infrastructure upgrades in the building.
“I was able to save enough money from last year’s budget because we were budgeted not knowing whether the bond would pass and we’re able to take that money and we’ll be able to pay for the project with that money,” said Campbell.
The money is coming out of the 2020-2021 school budget which will end on July 1.
A dislodged and sagging sewer pipe buried underground began causing problems in the building just before the end of the school year requiring an early dismissal of students.
Kingdom Construction has been brought in to do the job which Campbell says should be completed before the start of the next school year and is being done in a way that will require very few plumbing shut-downs.
“We are on target with trying to have everything done and ready for around the first of August,” said Campbell. “We can maintain summer school as planned.”
School officials have said the COVID-19 protocols employed by the school during the pandemic were likely a factor in the sewer system breakdown which resulted in multiple clogs and back-ups.
Possible issues include more leftover food going into classroom sink drains during the year due to more eating in classrooms and the reduced use of the school kitchen and dishwasher - which adds hot water to the system keeping the grease and debris from building up.
Campbell has said a return to regular use of the plumbing and sewer systems should keep future build-up to a minimum and the sewer flowing normally.
In November of 2019, St. Johnsbury voters approved a $3 million school bond by just 11 votes.
The multi-part project included security improvements, a new biomass boiler system and several 20-year maintenance items scheduled to be addressed including control systems updates for building heating and ventilation mechanicals.
Kingdom Construction was also the contractor on the school bond project after submitting a winning bid of $2,840,200 dollars in March of 2020.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca said Monday the school was not required to solicit bids for the sewer repair due to the emergency nature of the problem.
