ST. JOHNSBURY — Love comes in many forms, and this Valentine’s Day a group of thoughtful middle schoolers and their advisors are spreading the love of community.
The group, The Sunshine Squad at the St. Johnsbury School, led by 5th grade teacher Tammy McQueen and paraprofessional April Sholan, has been hard at work for two years now helping students in their after-school club to spread kindness and cheer throughout the community - even during the pandemic.
A $5,000 grant received through the Vermont Community Foundation’s NEK Fund has enabled the program to expand their reach, said McQueen and Sholan.
During a visit last week students carried out donations for the Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) agency to benefit those in need.
Brayden Isham, 12, a 6th grader, shared that the club recently decorated pizza boxes from Kingdom Crust (picked up ahead of time when they were empty), and the club purchased pizzas and had them delivered to workers at CALEX Ambulance and to the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury.
“We decided to make cards and send pizza and soda,” said Brayden, to thank the emergency medical workers and state police for their service to the community.
Inside the cards students wrote and affixed to the decorated pizza boxes were “messages of gratitude,” said Brayden.
Helena Maguire, 10, a 5th grader, showed a poster she made that will be sent to staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) soon, thanking the essential health care workers for their hard work throughout the pandemic.
The club had hoped to be able to deck out a staff break room with happy student artwork and thank you notes, but because of the ongoing pandemic, that can’t occur just yet.
A calendar showing the plans for each month shows more good deeds are in the works, McQueen pointed out, and the club every week is busy brainstorming ways to share love and kindness and to share their generous grant with outreach that lifts people’s spirits.
Helena said the idea behind the messages to the ambulance company, state troopers, and NVRH staff is to “Thank you for all that you do for the community.”
Of the efforts, Helena said, “It felt good because it’s saying thank you to everyone who is having a tough time.”
Holding up her cheerful poster for NVRH, Helena said, “We made posters and cards and said nice things.”
“It made me feel really good and happy that I get to share the things that I love to do with people who are doing what they love to do while saving lives.”
For Gracie Patrick, 12, a 6th grader, sending coffee and doughnuts to the St. Johnsbury police and fire departments earlier this school year, also enclosing posters and thank you cards, was something she enjoyed doing.
“We made posters with happy notes and also said thank you on some of them for their protection and we appreciate what you guys do for us,” said Gracie. “I just wanted to make people happy. It just makes me feel really good when people are happy.”
Alissa Gonyer, 11, and Jazmine Briggs, 12, 6th graders, showed off a big piece of fuzzy fleece fabric on Wednesday afternoon in Mrs. McQueen’s classroom, sharing that the Sunshine Squad will soon be making baby blankets to send out to the hospitals to give away.
The friends also shared that the club had just recently assembled bags for people who are experiencing homelessness, containing supplies from toothbrushes to bottles of water, masks and more essentials, making 25 of the kits to donate. Those were the bags and boxes brought out to the NEKCA staffer’s car on Wednesday this week.
“It felt really good” to do that, said Alissa. “It feels good to be able to help others,” chimed in Jazmine.
She added that while the club does much to help others, it’s a 2-way street, “It’s just a lot of fun!”
Alexander Donaghy, 12, also a 6th grader, agreed with his classmates and said he joined The Sunshine Squad because he enjoys “making people happy.”
He said Mrs. McQueen often shares inspirational stories of people being kind to others, often complete strangers, that are shared on the CBS Evening News on On The Road with Steve Hartman.
An episode recently shown to the kids in the club was about how a 4-year-old girl had begun a fairy garden around the base of a tree on a city street, and how an adult woman she didn’t know began leaving her little notes, and gifts. Eventually, they met up, and the woman wore elfin shaped ears and was seen during the visit making the little girl very happy.
Carol Hale, also a paraprofessional at the St. Johnsbury School, said the students are spreading much joy through their kind acts.
Karsyn Boutin, 10, a 5th grader, said The Sunshine Squad recently collected donations to bring to the St. Johnsbury Fire Department for its annual Santa Fund outreach program.
The club also donated comfort toys recently to children who are in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, noted Mrs. McQueen, saying when they may need something in the middle of the night, the toys will hopefully help them through a hard time.
“We did little monkey stuffed animals and pajamas for girls and boys, and a book,” said Gracie. “So they feel very good.”
The Sunshine Squad has also delivered gifts to the patients at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation center, and went room-to-room singing Christmas carols; last year, they had to do that outside the windows before people could be vaccinated.
Another major success was a school-wide food drive at Thanksgiving, where classrooms competed and the winning 5th grade class got a pizza party treat as their prize from The Sunshine Squad. The food donations were delivered to NEKCA in a school bus and in the back of Sholan’s husband’s pickup truck, which was laden and sagging in the rear, it was so full, she said, showing a picture on her cellphone.
“We had just over 1,200 items,” said Sholan. “We lost a box of tacos on Eastern Avenue!”
Outreach on Mrs. McQueen’s calendar shows the Kingdom Animal Shelter on the docket for March for collecting donations including toys and food and also volunteering.
They have other good works planned, too, for medical facilities in the area and more - but some will be thoughtful surprises so they’re not disclosing all the good deeds that lay ahead this school year!
Sholan envisions the group one day after school handing out little treats, likely chocolate kisses, with positive messages printed on tags like “You’re amazing,” “Keep going,” and “You’re so strong.”
“We will get out into the town and hand them out to people on the street,” said Sholan. “We’ll hand them out on the street … we’re just going to hand them out to everybody we see. Hopefully we come across someone who is having a bad day and just that little note and having a random cute little kid come up to you and shoot you a smile will make their day happier.”
