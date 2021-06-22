St. J School To Make Money On New Bank Loans

The St. Johnsbury School Board has chosen Union Bank for their annual multi-million dollar Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) loan and a second loan to make up for an unexpected deficit discovered during an audit of the 2020 school budget.
On Monday, the board voted to borrow $2,577,000 dollars in TAN funding at an interest rate of .85 percent.
The TAN money will also be invested until it is used up giving the school district an opportunity to make a little cash on the deal.
“If we manage our money correctly, what happens is it goes into an investment account and we earn interest on it,” said St. Johnsbury School Director of Finance Jody Oliver in her report to the school board on Monday. “And if we do this in such a manner that the majority of our money is always in that account we can earn - after we pay the bank their interest - we can earn over $14,000.”
The school district asked for loan bids from Union Bank, Passumpsic Bank and Community National Bank.
According to Oliver, Community National Bank did not respond with a bid and the offers from Union Bank and Passumpsic Bank were very close.
“The offers are very comparable,” said Oliver. “If you look at the total net it’s really, really close. I think it’s a difference of $384. So, not very much…I just think that it would be good to keep our loans there for now because we already have an established working relationship and with their offer actually coming out a little bit better it makes sense.”
The board also voted to borrow up to $241,018 in funding from Union Bank to cover the deficit at an interest rate of .79 percent.
In May, the school district announced that an audit of the school’s 2020 finances had uncovered a large budget deficit due to uncollected revenues going back several years. Oliver, who was hired last year to replace former St. Johnsbury School Business Manager Debra Drew, learned of the uncollected revenue issue shortly after she took the job.
Drew served as the school’s business manager from 2016 - 2020.
The uncollected revenues include $114,000 in 2018 special education money and $58,000 in unpaid tuitions from other towns including Victory, Wolcott and the Essex-Caledonia School District.
Oliver said she hopes the district will be able to apply any financial surplus it ends the school year with to the deficit to reduce the amount of money it has to borrow.
