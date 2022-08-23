St. J School Wants Community Feedback On How To Spend Millions In Federal Money

On Monday night, the school board heard proposals developed by the school leadership team and others about how the ESSER money should be spent.
The proposals included lots of different ideas including the hiring of more school staff and more professional development, expanding outdoor education, upgrading the school lunch program and school website, gym memberships, special events and the purchase of two vans for student transport and an “electronic message board” for the school.
The proposals also included building upgrades including a new roof, the installation of magnetic doors and central air conditioning, an outdoor auditorium and additional parking for staff and visitors.
“We need to take all that back and take it into consideration,” said Conroy. “Ultimately, it is a board decision on how the funds are allocated.”
The funding decisions will also be guided by the school’s “strategic plan” which is focused on what the school district wants to happen over the next five years.
The federal money was given to the school for COVID relief reasons so the spending has to be tied to preparing, preventing or responding to the pandemic. The funding must qualify under at least one of four categories including student engagement and truancy, academic achievement and success, safe and healthy operations and “socio-emotional,” mental health and well-being.
The $7.4 million dollars is the third batch of federal funding given to the school due to the pandemic. The school has now received a total of $11,677,969 in COVID-related funds since 2020.
