St. J Seeking $5.4 Million Dollar Bond For Armory Renovation Project

The St. Johnsbury Select Board is now asking the voters to approve the borrowing of $5.4 million dollars to pay for the renovation of the long-shuttered St. Johnsbury Armory on Main Street into a new public safety building.
The board voted unanimously on Monday to hold the bond vote on Sept. 14. The vote comes after years of discussion and planning by the town.
The total cost of the project - which includes an expensive environmental clean-up of the site - is estimated to be over $5.8 million dollars but the town has already reduced that cost by nearly $500,000 by landing a large grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Town officials say they will continue to seek other grant funding opportunities to further reduce the cost to the taxpayers.
“$5.4 (million) is the worst-case scenario,” said St. Johnsbury Selectman Daniel J. Kimbell.
If the bond is approved, construction on the project could begin as soon as next year.
The town wants to renovate the contaminated but historic structure located at 1249 Main Street into a new police and dispatch center using a combination of federal, state and local funding. The EPA grant was received in May to help clean up the environmental contamination at the site which includes PCBs, heavy metals and other contaminants.
The town also applied for but did not receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the state. However, town officials have said they plan to re-submit for the CDBG money during round two of the grant application process in November.
CDBG grant applications are reviewed and awarded by a state board from the Vermont Community Develop Program - which is part of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The Armory, which opened in 1917, also housed the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department for many years until it was closed by the town in 2009 due to environmental contamination at the site.
