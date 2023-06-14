St. J Select Board Approves $10 Million Dollar Water Treatment Plant Upgrade

A pilot test unit of a membrane filtration system is installed in St. Johnsbury's water treatment facility near Stiles Pond on May 2, 2018. The white vertical tube contains thousands of membranes with microscopic pores that catch impurities as water flows through. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
The St. Johnsbury Select Board approved a $10 million dollar upgrade to its water treatment plant on Monday.
The money will come from a loan but more than half of it will be funded by the state.
“They approved the loan and they gave me the authorization to execute a contract with Penta Corporation,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
The entire loan is coming from the state.
“It’s a loan with about $6 million dollars of forgiveness,” said Whitehead.
The upgrade will also include a new filtration system that will be the first one built in Vermont.
It’s called “membrane” filtration.
“It’s like a fabric membrane that the water goes through and the pore sizes are so small that none of the contaminants can fit through it,” said Whitehead. “And so this is technology that’s been approved in other places in the country and it’s been used in Europe.”
The town ran a six-month test of the membrane filter system, and after the test was completed, the State of Vermont approved the use of the new system.
The project is expected to last about a year, and the plan is to start construction this summer. While the construction is going on, St. Johnsbury residents will still have access to water from the town.
“Part of the contract requires that the contractor maintains operation of the existing plant as they upgrade the new one,” said Whitehead.
The loan approved by the select board will total $9,974,898 and $6,407,210 of it will be forgiven by the state.
