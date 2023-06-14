St. J Select Board Approves $10 Million Dollar Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
Buy Now

A pilot test unit of a membrane filtration system is installed in St. Johnsbury's water treatment facility near Stiles Pond on May 2, 2018. The white vertical tube contains thousands of membranes with microscopic pores that catch impurities as water flows through. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

The St. Johnsbury Select Board approved a $10 million dollar upgrade to its water treatment plant on Monday.

The money will come from a loan but more than half of it will be funded by the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments