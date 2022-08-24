St. J Select Board Approves Final Funding For Rail Trail Extension

The Passumpsic River flows behind the Ralston Purina building off Bay Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The town is proceeding with a $1.5 million project that would extend the Three Rivers Bike path closer to the river with a direct link to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The St. Johnsbury Select Board has approved the final financial piece of the St. Johnsbury rail trail extension project.
The $1.7 million dollar project extends the trail from the South Main Street trailhead to a new trailhead on Bay Street across from the “honking” tunnel.
The board approved a local match of $236,000 on Monday that will be added to $960,00 in funding from the Northern Borders Regional Commission and $547,000 in American Rescue Plan money.
“We were just missing this one final piece of local funds,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead. “The goal is to have people that are riding on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail not feel like they’re done until they’re in our downtown.”
Whitehead said the plan is to extend the trail from South Main Street along the river until it reaches the Bay Street trailhead.
“What we’d like to do is have it go underneath the South Main Street bridge that’s right there, wrap around the sewer treatment plant and along the river,” said Whitehead. “In concept, it looks like it could work.”
However, some obstacles could sink the idea. If that happens, the town will redirect the trail to a short section along Bay Street that is separate from the road.
The funding also includes money for improvements on Bay Street near the trail-head pavilion to include more lighting, sidewalks and additional parking. There’s also money to upgrade the honking tunnel that provides access to the St. Johnsbury downtown.
“Put light in that as well and the plan is also to put street lighting along the entire cross-country section of the trail,” said Whitehead.
The town plans to seek environmental approvals and permitting this fall and winter. Construction is scheduled to start next summer.
