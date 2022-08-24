St. J Select Board Approves Final Funding For Rail Trail Extension
The Passumpsic River flows behind the Ralston Purina building off Bay Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The town is proceeding with a $1.5 million project that would extend the Three Rivers Bike path closer to the river with a direct link to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The St. Johnsbury Select Board has approved the final financial piece of the St. Johnsbury rail trail extension project.

The $1.7 million dollar project extends the trail from the South Main Street trailhead to a new trailhead on Bay Street across from the “honking” tunnel.

