St. J Select Board Approves New Firefighter Contract

The St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday unanimously approved a new three-year union contract for the town’s firefighters.
The contract, which has already been ratified by the firefighters, includes cost of living increases and agreements designed to increase firefighter safety.
“Salaries have a six percent increase beginning on July 1, which is commensurate with this year’s Federal Cost of Living Allowance and allows the town to remain competitive when recruiting quality employees,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Tuesday. “The following two years will have 2.5 to 3 percent adjustments, depending on the future COLA amounts.”
Whitehead said the negotiations with the firefighters went well and that staffing levels were a priority so the town can safely provide interior firefighting response.
“Current staffing levels often result in an initial response of two firefighters on a scene - which can be a dangerous situation,” said Whitehead. “People could be entrapped and the firefighters may be required to enter the building without support. The contract requires management and the department to apply for grants from FEMA to offset staff cost or bring the question to the voters to fund additional positions.”
Under the new pay scale, level 1 probationary firefighters will go from earning $14.12 an hour to $14.97 per hour this year while firefighters serving at the rank of Captain - with more than ten years experience - will go from $23.43 an hour to $24.84 an hour.
