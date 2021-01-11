St. J Select Board Re-Opening Discussion About Marijuana Retail Sales

A worker processes marijuana in the trimming room at the Medicine Man dispensary and grow operation in northeast Denver. (AP File Photo/Ed Andrieski)

It looks like the St. Johnsbury Select Board is reconsidering its position on the question of whether to allow a marijuana dispensary in town.

According to the state’s new marijuana legalization law, retail pot shops can be opened in communities as long as they are approved by the voters. That approval would likely be sought through a question placed on the annual town meeting ballot in March either by citizen petition or select board vote.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments