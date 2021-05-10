St. J Select Board Returning To In-Person Meetings

The St. Johnsbury Select Board is once again returning to in-person meetings.
The five-member board initially switched to remote meetings via Zoom teleconference at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020 but returned to in-person meetings at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center in June. That lasted until a local resurgence of the COVID-19 virus forced the board back onto Zoom.
On Monday, select board Chairman Kevin Oddy told his fellow members he had been discussing a possible in-person return to the Welcome Center with Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
“Chad and I have talked about returning to in-person meetings now that we’re all vaccinated and ready to go and that the state is opening up,” said Oddy. “If we do, we’ll continue the Zoom presence so that people that don’t feel comfortable coming can still Zoom in.”
“I think it’s a good idea,” said selectman Dennis Smith. “I think we can pretty safely go back to meeting in person.”
“I’m totally in favor,” agreed selectman Daniel Kimbell.
The board then voted unanimously to return to in-person meetings on May 24 - with a Zoom option still available for the public.
Town officials are still working on the details of the return to the Welcome Center such as public capacity and spacing.
“The board and town officials have all been vaccinated so spacing is not as important as it used to be - but we’ll still be maintaining some social distance,” said Oddy.
