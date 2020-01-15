St. J Select Board Sends Broadband Question To The Voters

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Members of the St. Johnsbury Select Board meet at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Monday, Jan. 14, 2020. From left are Jeff Moore, Kevin Oddy, Dennis Smith and Brendan Hughes. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
The St. Johnsbury Select Board will let the voters decide at town meeting whether to join a regional broadband project with its neighbors.
But while the board voiced support for the general idea of bringing broadband Internet access to un-served areas of the town and county they also had concerns about the timing and structure of the proposal to form a regional Communications Union District (CUD).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.