St. J Select Board Sends Broadband Question To The Voters

Members of the St. Johnsbury Select Board meet at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Monday, Jan. 14, 2020. From left are Jeff Moore, Kevin Oddy, Dennis Smith and Brendan Hughes. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

The St. Johnsbury Select Board will let the voters decide at town meeting whether to join a regional broadband project with its neighbors.

But while the board voiced support for the general idea of bringing broadband Internet access to un-served areas of the town and county they also had concerns about the timing and structure of the proposal to form a regional Communications Union District (CUD).

