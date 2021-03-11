St. J Select Board To Consider Updated Solid Waste Plan

The Town of St. Johnsbury is updating its solid waste plan.
The select board is expected to take up the matter at its next meeting.
The new plan has already been the subject of two public hearings, received a letter of support from the regional planning authority (NVDA) and been approved by the state.
According to state law, the town must periodically update its plan to phase-in new programs and requirements.
“There’s certain milestones that we have to update and we’re at the five-year update,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Thursday.
In recent years, St. Johnsbury has had to increase its hazardous household waste collection events and add a yard debris program.
“We put on a twice-a-year event where residents can drop-off their sticks and brush and clean yard debris,” said Whitehead. “The most recent thing has been the composting - no organic matter in your trash.”
St. Johnsbury residents can either home compost they can drop-off their compost for a fee at the St. Johnsbury Transfer Station.
“There’s a composting drop there,” said Whitehead.
St. Johnsbury businesses can make use of commercial compost pick-up services available to local businesses. Further information about the town’s solid waste plan is available by clicking the “Solid Waste/Recycling” tab at the town website located at https://www.stjvt.com.
St. Johnsbury spends about $30,000 a year on its solid waste plan. That includes the cost of household hazardous waste days, transfer station costs and other expenses.
