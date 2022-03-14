St. J Selectman Arrested On Drunk Driving Charge

A member of the St. Johnsbury Select Board was accused of drunken driving on Main Street this weekend.
Brendan Hughes, 28, was stopped by St. Johnsbury Police at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday and cited into court later this month on a charge of drunken driving - test refusal.
Hughes, who was recently re-elected to his one-year seat, addressed the allegation at the board’s regular meeting on Monday night.
“I was stopped and processed as a DWI suspect on Saturday night,” said Hughes. “I look forward to defending myself in court. On the advice of my attorney, I will not comment further on the circumstances of the case until its conclusion. I understand the public curiosity about the case, but the facts will be adjudicated in the normal course of the court process.”
According to a press release issued by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, Hughes committed a motor vehicle violation while driving south on Main Street and was stopped after turning onto the St. Johnsbury Academy campus.
“Hughes (28) displayed signs of alcohol impairment,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his release. “Hughes was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Hughes was brought back to the police department where he refused to provide an evidentiary breath sample.”
He was released on a citation to answer the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on March 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
Hughes works at St. Johnsbury Academy and owns the St. Johnsbury Distillery on Eastern Avenue with his family.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.