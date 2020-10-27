St. J Shines In Audit Report

The St. Johnsbury Select Board meets at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Monday, March 9, 2020. From left are Jeff Moore, Tim Angell, Kevin Oddy, Dennis Smith and Brendan Hughes.

A just completed audit shows the Town of St. Johnsbury’s finances to be clean and compliant.

“Your financial statements are prepared and presented in full conformance with generally accepted accounting principals,” said auditor Fred Duplessis from the Montpelier accounting firm of Sullivan, Powers & Company. “That’s a clean, un-modified opinion. It means you’re following all the rules and regulations related to reporting.”

